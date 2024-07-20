Man duped of P60K in Legaga la ga Kobokwe

Sunday ended sorrowfully for a Letlhakeng man after he was swindled out of P60,000 by a crook claiming to be a traditional doctor.

The fake traditional doctor reportedly met the 52-year-old man on several occasions to “pray” for him before he finally swindled him.

It is alleged that the victim first met the fraudster sometime last month at the mall and he introduced himself as a traditional doctor and they made arrangements to start spiritual consultations and money rituals.

On a Tuesday afternoon last week, the victim met the swindler at Legaga La Ga Kobokwe, where he instructed his “patient” to hand over his bank card and the pin number before prayers.

He prayed for the card and issued further instructions for the victim to keep it safely behind the car seat and warned him not to use it until Sunday.

However, on Sunday, the victim became suspicious when the traditional doctor took long to call him and proceeded to the car seat to check if the card was still there but, to his surprise, the card was missing.

He then went to seek assistance from the bank where he was informed that substantial amounts of cash had been withdrawn from his account on different dates.

He then went to Letlhakeng Police to report the matter.

Station Commander, Superintendent Amos Kekgathetse, confirmed to this publication that they were investigating an incident of obtaining by false pretences reported to them on Sunday.

“The victim reported that he was swindled out of his cash by a certain man who seems to be part of a syndicate of con artists. As for now, we haven’t arrested anyone and I have forwarded the matter to Molepolole Police for further investigations since the incident occurred in Molepolole,” explained Superintendent Kekgathetse