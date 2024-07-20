Ngami bikers warm hearts and bodies

With a cold snap sweeping over the country, Ngami Bikers revved up their machines over the weekend (July 6, 2024), riding into Tsau village on Saturday (July 6, 2024) to donate blankets to needy members of the community.

Arriving in a noisy blaze of dusty glory, the convoy of 15 bikers cut an impressive spectacle as they purred into Tsua on their shiny motorbikes, delivering fleeces to the quite village, located some 138km from Maun along the Gumare-Shakawe road.

The Association’s leader, Morui Bonang, explained that charity was a big part of the group’s identity.

“Ngami Bikers Association is more of a social club and we regularly meet. It is during these meetings that we discuss issues of common interest and come up with ideas of giving to communities that we live in. We are passionate about riding so we decided to ride to Tsau village in what we called a ‘Blanket run’ because our mission was to donate the blankets.”

As well as providing some much-needed warmth this winter, the bikers took the opportunity to spread road safety messages to increase awareness about bikers among pedestrians and motorists.

“This is because it appears other motorists do not pay much attention to bikers and often do not want to co-operate with bikers and therefore put bikers at risk of accidents on the roads.”

Bonang revealed the Tsau mission was just the start, with a major donation, dubbed the ‘Annual Maun Charity Ride’, planned for November

“It will bring together bikers from all over the country and will be hosted by Ngami Bikers Association,” said the biking boss, adding they are still to identify the beneficiaries.

Expressing huge thanks on behalf of his people, Tsau Chief, Mokolobetsi Sebinang assured the bikers their kindness was much appreciated.

“This is a great show of compassion and true spirit of brotherhood; we are grateful for their gift. It is an exciting day as you see even children have gathered here to see bikes as well. These blankets will go a long way in keeping many families warm this winter; some of the blankets will be given to the clinic, some to primary school and some to needy members of our community,” said Kgosi Sebinang.

Receiving a blanket, one happy beneficiary, Galeganeope Nqamshee said she did not have enough blankets to keep warm this winter and that the gift arrived at the right time.

“I can only ask God to keep blessing their giving hand so they can keep giving to others as well.”

The donation was made just a day after Metrological Department announced a cold spell was expected to hit this week. The forecast proved accurate, with temperatures dropping below zero in several parts of the country by midweek.