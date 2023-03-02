Connect with us

Mahika-Mahikeng festival returns

After a 3 year interruption induced by Covid-19, Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Festival is returning this March 17th with three days of good music featuring Scorpion Kings, Joyous Celebration and Zonke amongst others.

As if to make up for time lost, the cultural festival that's set for Mafikeng has a jam packed schedule that stretches from  a night of gospel, a jazz festival and amapiano night.

A spokesperson from the festival informed that the intention is to cater for the diverse audience that has grown with and is a part of the Mahika Mahikeng family. "We wanted to cater for different age ...

