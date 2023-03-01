Finger licking food

KFC Botswana, through their 'Feed a hungry child' initiative has donated 100 food hampers worth P70 000 to orphaned and vulnerable children in the Francistown East constituency. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) move was hailed by the city council's Deputy Mayor Lesego Kwambala. The Deputy Mayor, who's also Itekeng ward Councilor applauded the fried chicken eatery for the gesture, which he said will go a long way in assisting the affected families. Kwamabala further commended the Social and Community Development Department (S&CD) for their efforts in identifying the vulnerable kids and families in the constituency. Area Member of Parliament, and the Assistant Minister of Youth, Gender, Sports and Culture Buti Billy he pleaded with KFC to come to his constituents' aid and they obliged. "They'll be embarking on this CSR project across the country, so I pleaded with them to start her in Francistown. I've also been told they'll return to this city again to assist our vulnerable members of the society," said Billy. "This exercise as you've already been told was carried out by the office of the social services, and was done transparently. However assessment of families will continue, and more vulnerable children will be assisted," he said. His sentiments were shared by the KFC representative Buti Mogapi who encouraged Francistowners to keep donating P2 with each purchase they make. "These P2 donations benefits the likes of SOS, Baylor Children, and other organisations in as far as Kazungula, Molepolole, Kanye and Gaborone," he said. Mogapi said through the Add Hope -Feed a hungry child initiatives vulnerable kids across the country are able to get three nutritious meals a day. "Your P2 donations do a lot, and as KFC we'll make sure that wherever there's a need in the community, we'll come in to help," he said. Mogapi said KFC is committed to feeding vulnerable children across the country, as they managed to continue with the initiative during Covid-19 despite low sales experienced over a period of two years.