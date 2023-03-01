Finger licking food

KFC Botswana, through their 'Feed a hungry child' initiative has donated 100 food hampers worth P70 000 to orphaned and vulnerable children in the Francistown East constituency.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) move was hailed by the city council's Deputy Mayor Lesego Kwambala.

The Deputy Mayor, who's also Itekeng ward Councilor applauded the fried chicken eatery for the gesture, which he said will go a long way in assisting the affected families.

Kwamabala further commended the Social and Community Development Department (S&CD) for their efforts in identifying the vulner...