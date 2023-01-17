Luxury ride for beauty queen

Miss Supranational Botswana 2023 will drive home a brand new Haval Jolion and a Degree Scholarship from a local university. This was revealed this morning at a Press Conference held at Molapo Piazza meant to announce the commencement of a nationwide search for this year's queen. The Nationwide tour aims to identify 30 competent ladies who will be workshopped and prepped for the pageant through various training activities. The pageant organizers informed that the search for Miss Supranational Botswana 2023 will cover areas including Kasane, Maun Ghanzi, Palapye, Jwaneng and Gaborone. "The aim of the tour is to turn every stone in each corner of the country to unearth the most hidden gems." "We seek to develop and improve young women in Botswana in order to craft a queen who will be impressionable and recognizable worldwide." On top of the car and scholarship, the queen will also receive housing, living allowance and other commodities during her reign. Her Princesses will each walk away with a Degree Scholarship.