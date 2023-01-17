Luxury ride for beauty queen

Miss Supranational Botswana 2023 will drive home a brand new Haval Jolion and a Degree Scholarship from a local university.

This was revealed this morning at a Press Conference held at Molapo Piazza meant to announce the commencement of a nationwide search for this year's queen.

The Nationwide tour aims to identify 30 competent ladies who will be workshopped and prepped for the pageant through various training activities.

The pageant organizers informed that the search for Miss Supranational Botswana 2023 will cover areas including Kasane, Maun Ghanzi, Palapye, Jwaneng and Gaborone.

