Luxury ride for beauty queen

*Miss Supranational Botswana 2023 to get a Haval Jolion plus Degree scholarship

By

Published

BEAUTY PROMISE: Pageant organisers at the launch

Miss Supranational Botswana 2023 will drive home a brand new Haval Jolion and a Degree Scholarship from a local university.

This was revealed this morning at a Press Conference held at Molapo Piazza meant to announce the commencement of a nationwide search for this year's queen.

The Nationwide tour aims to identify  30 competent ladies who will be workshopped and prepped for the pageant through various training activities.

The pageant organizers informed that the search for Miss Supranational Botswana 2023 will cover areas including Kasane, Maun Ghanzi, Palapye, Jwaneng and Gaborone.
