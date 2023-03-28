Lucky escape for killers

Alcohol saves murder convicts from the noose

If you want to escape the death penalty for murder, get drunk before committing the offence!

This seemed to be the implication this week as, just four years after they brutally stabbed their victim to death, two habitual criminals sighed with relief when a Francistown High Court gave them a lesser 20-year jail term after taking into consideration that they had been under the influence of alcohol when they committed the offence.

On the night of December 2, 2019 the two known criminals, Philimon Montshwari and Tshepo Ithuteng had been travellin...