Mother in court for cruel punishment

You May Also Like
News
A 27-year-old man’s problematic sweet tooth has landed him in deep trouble as he was ordered to spend five days in police cells awaiting...
News
A man who worked for Spar supermarket at Riverwalk Mall has landed himself in a slight pickle for stealing three packets of spaghetti from...
News
*Two witnesses, an Investigating Officer and a civilian to testify last
News
*Duo caught with P279, 800 cash at F/town bus rank *Herdboy found with P9, 000 in back pocket
News
Hundreds of interested onlookers piled into the Francistown Magistrates Court last Tuesday morning as a woman was arraigned for the weekend murder of her...