Mother in court for cruel punishment

Mother in court for cruel punishment
SHAMED: The accused mother

A Kumakwane woman was this week hauled before a Molepolole Magistrates Court accused of tying her daughter’s hands and legs with a rope and cutting her ear with a shard of glass.

The court heard that the 38-year-old woman who cannot be named to protect the child's identity, on December, 2022 at Kumakwane's Botlhapapelo ward, tied her 16-year-old daughter with a church rope and assaulted her with a piece of wood and she sustained some injuries on the head and left ear, a punishment considered unreasonable in degree.

Facing a single count of cruel punishment, the accused woman who is a dau...

