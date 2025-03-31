Bros behind bars

Solar panel theft sparks sibling reunion

The Radidery siblings were reunited behind bars last Friday, with big brother joining his little bro in prison after being arrested for allegedly stealing 72 solar panels.

51-year-old Koodirile Radidery is one of a number of suspected thieves said to have stolen solar panels from Ngangane Game Reserve, an up-market lodge nestled deep in the dense bush along the Old Matsiloje Road.

The panels were reportedly pinched between last December and this year March.

During last week’s brief arraignment before Francistown Magistrates Court, the Investigating Officer (IO), Tshepo Ishmael revealed the police were hunting further suspects in the matter and were yet to recover most of the stolen items.

“The other suspects in this matter are still to be arrested whilst another one was arrested by Selibe Phikwe police but is yet to be brought here.

This is a fresh matter; granting the accused person bail at this stage might jeopardise our investigations. The other worry is that some solar panels have not been retrieved. Indeed, so far only 20 have been recovered,” stated the IO.

Attempting to talk his way to freedom, Koodirile, popularly known as ‘Rampona’, begged for bail, telling court his wife is sick, and it is up to him to take care of her and the children.

The Patayamatebele native’s words hit a dead-end, however.

Remanded in custody, he will return to court for status update on 8th April.

It gives Koodirile plenty of time to get reacquainted with his younger brother, Nonofang Radidery.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to 25 years in the slammer in February after being found guilty of two counts of rape.