Local music for Channel O

On May 24th, MultiChoice Botswana will launch a brand-new music video countdown show featuring homegrown Botswana music videos.

In that regard, they are calling for submissions of local music videos from which the very best will feature on Channel O’s newest music show, aptly titled Bots Top 5.

The call-for-submission, which launched on 9th May 2023, will run for a duration of 10 weeks, thereafter qualifying videos will be selected.

“With this being a fresh new music video countdown show celebrating local Botswana artists and their works, we want to ensure that the music videos airing...