Local music for Channel O

On May 24th, MultiChoice Botswana will launch a brand-new music video countdown show featuring homegrown Botswana music videos. In that regard, they are calling for submissions of local music videos from which the very best will feature on Channel O’s newest music show, aptly titled Bots Top 5. The call-for-submission, which launched on 9th May 2023, will run for a duration of 10 weeks, thereafter qualifying videos will be selected. “With this being a fresh new music video countdown show celebrating local Botswana artists and their works, we want to ensure that the music videos airing on the show are fully representative of the talent available in Botswana,” says MultiChoice Botswana Corporate Affairs Manager, Thembile Legwaila. “We’ve made the submission process as simple and as transparent as possible with the hopes that this will also unearth the undiscovered musical gems we have in our country.” Since the show will be airing on DSTV’s Channel O, which is available across all MultiChoice Africa Markets, African exposure to local talent is guaranteed. Each week, the locally produced music video entertainment show will see its host introducing viewers to 5 of Botswana’s hottest music videos. The show will also feature interviews with artists behind the videos, everyday Batswana sharing their thoughts on the local creative industry and many different small businesses and landmarks of Botswana to intrigue and entice viewers. “Bots Top 5 is an incredibly exciting addition of content to our already booming content offering on DStv,” says Stephanie Pillay, MultiChoice Botswana Managing Director, “More specifically because it speaks to our local content strategy and our continuous ambitions to see more Botswana based content on our screens. We are looking forward to the rest of Africa knowing what we already know, and that is that Botswana’s local creative industry may be still growing but it is definitely full of endless potential.” Interested musicians are encouraged to submit their music videos to email music@multichoice.co.za with a YouTube link to their music video and the hashtag #ChOxDStvBots as a reference/subject line. “Feedback will be shared with artists within 2 weeks of submission.”