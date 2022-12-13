When your back is against the wall and the weight of the world is on your shoulders, just dance! That is Lalah Molosiwa’s mantra, relying on dance as an escape and safe haven amidst life’s hurdles.

Molosiwa is a celebrated dancer in Botswana’s music industry who debuted in 2019 in the Botswana Independence ensemble.

The Amapiano, Contemporary and Afro-fusion dancer has graced the stage alongside Mpho Sebina, Khoisan, Perion and Han C.

She has performed at big events, the likes of Miss Botswana 2021 and the Black Coffee event which was held last month.

She is currently a part time c...