When your back is against the wall and the weight of the world is on your shoulders, just dance! That is Lalah Molosiwa’s mantra, relying on dance as an escape and safe haven amidst life’s hurdles. Molosiwa is a celebrated dancer in Botswana’s music industry who debuted in 2019 in the Botswana Independence ensemble. The Amapiano, Contemporary and Afro-fusion dancer has graced the stage alongside Mpho Sebina, Khoisan, Perion and Han C. She has performed at big events, the likes of Miss Botswana 2021 and the Black Coffee event which was held last month. She is currently a part time choreographer who aspires to one day have her own dance hub which houses local dancers. However despite her undeniable skills and talent, she insists on dancing as a hobby instead of a full time job. “Dancing is more of a hobby for me, I dance to relax and unwind because I naturally have social anxiety which dissolves when I am on stage. “I am an all-rounder who engages in a number of things so I turn to dancing to disengage from all the chaos.” She is a devoted peer mentor who encourages community development and behavioral change by disseminating information on issues of interest such as HIV. The 22-year-old is a great entertainer and undoubtedly a pleasure to watch. She counts Bontle Modiselle as one of her role models in the dancing arena.