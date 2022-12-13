Mohutsiwa relishes Algerian opportunity

Although he has been on the sidelines due to a niggling hamstring injury for almost two months now, Zebras central defensive midfielder, Gape Mohutsiwa (25), is currently enjoying his spell with Algerian side, Association Sportive Olympique De Chlef (ASO).

The former Jwaneng Galaxy midfielder joined ASO on a three-year deal back in July 2022 but an injury delayed his instant impact even though he played five matches prior to the injury setback.

Responding to questions by Voice Sport this past week, Mohutsiwa said he was close to full recovery from the injury he sustained on the 14th of O...