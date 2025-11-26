Isaac Kgosi’s assets returned

*Widow wins back fortune after 6-year legal battle

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has reached an agreement with the executor of the late Isaac Kgosi’s estate, his widow Matlho Jennifer Seitshiro (formerly Matlho Kgosi) to release his assets that were impounded by the state almost six years ago.

The impounded assets include hundreds of cattle, vehicles, bank accounts, and properties that were confiscated in 2019.

Appearing before Justice Onkagetse Pusoentsi on Wednesday morning, legal representatives for both parties confirmed the agreement but said there are three properties that are still to be discussed.

The properties under discussion include 200 cows and heifers, 24 Simmentallers, 36 Brahman, P549,763.07 held in Barclays Bank of Botswana (now Absa), and Lot 61299, Phakalane, Gaborone. It also includes a LandRover vehicle B414AXU.

In the court papers the Applicant is registered as Matlho Jennifer Seitshiro.

“The respondents shall forthwith release from attachment and restraint the Bank account of the late Isaac Kgosi held at ABSA Account No. 8624117 and pay over the amounts held or that were held in the account inclusive of interest earned if any, to the Estate of the Late Isaac Kgosi,” read part of the agreement that was made a court order.

Boitshepiso Balemetse from Tafila Attorneys was representing Kgosi whilst Ofentse Khumomotse was representing the DPP.

Khumomotse further confirmed that they will be done with the negotiations over the outstanding three properties before the end of the year.

The properties have been in the custody of the Office of the Receiver since 2019 after law enforcement authorities impounded on grounds that they were investigating possibility that the assets were proceeds of crime.

The former Director General of DIS died in 2024, just a few months before the general elections.