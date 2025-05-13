Inmates force us to be their wives!

Golden dreams turn to hell behind bars

Having accused the BDF soldiers who arrested them of torture, four suspected ‘Zama Zamas’ from Zimbabwe now claim they are being abused by their fellow inmates in prison.

Life in Botswana has been hell for: Bhekithemba Ncube, Qaphelisa Ncube, Siyabonga Ncube and Nicodimus Ncube, after sneaking into the country last month, seemingly to dig for gold at the abandoned mines in Matsiloje.

The quartet, aged between 22 and 29, were busted early in the morning on April 10th by soldiers patrolling the border village, a notorious hotspot for illegal mining.

Dragged before Francistown Magistrates Court the next day, the disheveled Zimbabweans claimed to have been brutally man-handled and humiliated during their arrest.

They told court their physical torment included being sjamboked, slapped in the face and sprayed with teargas. The suspects also said they were ordered to kiss, forced to toyi toyi and roll on the ground, before being made to look away while soldiers fired shots in the air.

Sporting bruises, swollen faces and a suspected dislocated shoulder, the four men certainly looked convincing as they narrated their tale of woe.

However, the BDF Captain who oversaw the arrest emphatically denied the accusations, which Tonota Police are currently looking into.

Appearing for status update on Tuesday, the four men revealed their fortunes had not improved in jail, noting they were being badly bullied behind bars.

“Other prisoners deny us food, they beat us forcing us to be their wives,” said a tearful Qaphelisa, 29, his statement backed up by Siyabonga.

In response, Magistrate Game Mooketsi advised them to lodge a complaint with prison officials.

Meanwhile, updating court on investigations, State Prosecutor Chilume Mpena said they are still waiting for the forensic results on the suspected explosives and unwrought stones.

Charged with illegal mining, border jumping, unlawful possession of both explosives and unwrought precious stones, the four men are due back in court on May 22nd.