Love rival dies in high-speed chase

A soldier at Thebephatshwa Airbase recently appeared before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court accused of causing the death of a man he allegedly chased with his vehicle. The man tragically died when his car hit a tree, just two days before Christmas Day.

The incident occurred in Thamaga on December 23rd, 2024, around 0700hrs. The accused, Joseph Tselakgosi, allegedly became jealous when he found his ex-girlfriend—also the mother of his child—with her new lover, Atang Moseki.

It is alleged that the ex-girlfriend, who is a police officer, had ended her toxic relationship with Tselakgosi.

The jilted Tselakgosi reportedly tracked his former partner and Moseki, catching them along the Molepolole/Thamaga road, where an altercation ensued.

Following the altercation, Moseki and the girlfriend, traveling in a Toyota IST, were reportedly pursued by Tselakgosi in a Toyota Fortuner at high speed.

“Just a few minutes later, the Toyota IST was found crashed into a tree off the road. The driver was suspected to have died on the spot, while the girlfriend was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later discharged,” revealed a source.

The 45-year-old Tselakgosi was reportedly arrested by the police and arraigned before court the day after the incident. He was remanded in custody until a mention hearing on December 12th, 2024, when he was released on conditional bail.

His bail conditions required him to pay P2,000 cash and produce two sureties who would commit themselves to the sum of P1,000 each.

The prosecution has since informed the court that the matter will be forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for assessment.

The Botswana Defence Force member will appear for a mention hearing on March 29th, 2025.