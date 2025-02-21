‘I didn’t kill him, my twin brother did!’

Francistown police have arrested a young man, and are now hunting his twin brother in connection with the grisly murder of a fellow Zimbabwean, who was stabbed in the head during an altercation in the city last Tuesday (Feb 4, 2025).

26-year-old Oshea Giant Moyo was detained on Saturday morning, four days after the brutal slaying of a Block One resident identified only as ‘Sipho’.

There was no brotherly love to be found at the Magistrates Court on Monday morning, with Moyo pinning the guilt firmly on his twin.

“Sipho was fighting with my twin. Sipho destroyed my snooker table some days back; I told my twin brother and he did not take it lightly. He went to confront him and a fight ensued. Myself I was trying to stop them from fighting, I did not kill him. My twin then stabbed Sipho twice on the head and fled,” maintained Moyo, clad in a threadbare black vest despite the unseasonably chilly weather.

Worried the murder would be attributed to him, the suspect urged the cops to catch his sibling before he escapes the country.

“I suspect my twin might flee to our father in South Africa; I want to know what will happen to me?” he asked.

The answer was not to his liking! Moyo was told he would be remanded in custody and will remain behind bars until his next court appearance, set for 6 March.

Meanwhile, the search for Moyo’s missing twin continues.