Hunting the hunter

Tonota tearaway back in custody

With several serious strikes against his name already, out on bail for a number of cases and failing to turn up to court for months, one might have thought Onkabetse Letshwenyo would keep a low profile.

However, like a moth to the flame, it seems the well-known Tonota troublemaker could not resist the lure of causing chaos.

The 36-year-old was re-arrested in Tonota on Tuesday, coming to the cops’ attention after trending on social media the previous day for harassing villagers, a reign of terror which earned him a mention on Moeladilotlhoko’s Facebook page.

Confirming he was back in police custody, Tonota Station Commander, Oteng Ngada, revealed Letshwenyo is the main suspect in several GBV-related offences.

“The accused person has several matters before Francistown Magistrate Courts, being rape, threat to kill and grievous harm. We have been looking for him and we managed to find him through a tip off,” the top cop told The Voice.

Although Ngada admitted he was unsure exactly when Letshwenyo went AWOL, the police boss said it could be ‘some months’ since he last attended court.

With his time on the run at an end, the suspected outlaw returns to the courtroom this Thursday (12 October), where he will be arraigned for absconding court.

His previous brushes with the law include allegedly threatening to kill his lover, Tebogo Montshwari, following a fall-out at a local sheeben on 28 January last year.

With alcohol in his system and emotions running high, he reportedly warned Montshwari, “Ke tla go thaba ka thipa ebe ke go tshubela mo ntlong ka petrol (I will kill you and burn you with petrol).”

At the time, Letshwenyo was out on bail for rape and grievous harm. He stands accused of raping a five-year-old girl in 2020.