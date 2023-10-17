Death and dismay 

Looking incapable of hurting a fly, four fresh-faced youths were hauled before Francistown Magistrate Court last week charged with the vicious murder of an older man in Tonota.

Independence Day was only a few hours old when the quartet, aged 18 to 23, are said to have struck with frightening speed, pouncing on 30-year-old Kemmonye Ndabane as he made his way home from a wedding.

Although Ndabane was in the company of four relatives, his killers’ seemingly unprovoked, late-night ambush was ruthless, stabbing the unsuspecting man and then fleeing the scene in the blink of an eye.

Ndabane was hurried to Tonota clinic and subsequently referred to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital where he was sadly certified dead upon arrival.

Acting swiftly, by daylight the boys in blue made an immediate breakthrough in the case, rounding up four youthful suspects, being: Boitumelo Die, 18, Tshimologo Nkarabang, 21, Mokolobetsi Molao, 22, and Brim Kaone Moloi, 23.

Appearing timid and extremely nervous, the accused were arraigned in court last Wednesday and plea was reserved.

With investigations into the matter still fresh, all four suspected killers were remanded in custody, much to their loved ones dismay, many of whom shed tears as the young men were led away.

They will return to court on 23 October.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to establish a motive for the murder, although it is said one of the suspects was related to the deceased.