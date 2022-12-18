Grand Bay holds market day

Grand Bay Botanical Gardens & Resort located approximately 30 kilometres from the city along the Ramotswa-Mmankgodi main road, delivered its first ever market day and Gin Picnic yesterday.

The event that was headlined by Yarona FM’s sensational radio presenter, Kedi Lezozo Molosiwa as the MC, sought to provide a prime platform of exposure for local small businesses.

“We are bringing small businesses together to give them exposure by creating a market for them at a place where there is entertainment,” says Obakeng Segwagwe, the director of the resort.

Furthermore, he highlights in an i...