Collect and travel Botswana with NTF stamps

The first digital Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) stamps of BotswanaPost were released on stampsdaq.com on December 7th, 2022.

The new stamps feature a total of five stamps from the historic series "Five Decades' favorite Stamps," which were issued by BotswanaPost in 2016 illustrating themes that reveal Botswana's environmental, cultural and historical heritage.

The collectors of these digital stamps will have a superior benefit compared to the owners of physical postage stamps issued in the past which is a lifetime opportunity to win one or several unique annual real travel experiences to vis...