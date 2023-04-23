Govt weighs in on BFA scandal

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Gender and Culture- Kitso Kemoeng, has justified government's position on an apparent match-fixing scandal involving Botswana Football Association (BFA) officials, noting that they are not interfering in football matters, but rather protecting sports development.

The Ministry has since issued a statement regarding an audio clip circulating on social media between BFA officials, discussing possibilities of influencing the outcome of a football game.

The leaked conversation is between BFA General Manager, Monnakgotla Mojaki, and one of t...