Masisi’s relatives fight over government tender

WATCH: Battle lines have been drawn before a Gaborone High Court as President Masisi's nephew and sister begin a legal tussle over millions of Pula worth of government tenders.

Olebile Joseph Pilane, the son to the president's late brother and former legislator- Tshelang Masisi, has instructed his lawyers, MK Moesi & Co, to seek over P17.6million which he says are funds accrued from his 40% shareholding in G&M Building Services (PTY) Ltd, a company he owned with Masisi's sister- Boitumelo Phadi Mmutle.

The dispute emanates from a Goodhope water works project where the company was...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

