Govt owes WUC P78 million in Gabs alone

Capital’s domestic water debt surges to P206 million

If you thought your water bill was bad, living in fear of being cut-off by the authorities at any moment, you’ll be pleased to know you’re better off than government, who owe Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) P78 million in the Gaborone area alone!

The river of debt was revealed at a Smart Prepaid Water Stakeholder Engagement on Tuesday, where the spotlight was shed on the mounting arrears owed by various govt entities within the capital.

Disclosing the huge numbers, WUC’s Commercial Services Manager for Customer Accounts, Tshepang Sentsho, admitted the hefty unpaid bills have become a financial burden to the corporation.

“The Government’s outstanding debt is significant, but we are committed to ensuring that all customers, including government entities, fulfill their obligations,” stressed Sentsho.

In total, WUC is due P206 million from domestic water users in GC, which is 60 percent of the total amount owed to the corporation.

This alarming figure underscores the broader challenge of debt recovery faced by the corporation, not just from government entities but also from residential users.

Among the government entities with outstanding bills, the Gaborone City Council (GCC) was highlighted for its P3.6 million debt to WUC.

While this amount is relatively small compared to the overall government debt, it still reflects the on-going issue of unpaid water bills across different sectors.

During the engagement, Sentsho also addressed WUC’s shift away from estimated billing practices.

“We no longer rely on estimates; our billing is now based on actual meter readings,” he stated, adding the transition to more accurate and transparent billing is part of WUC’s broader strategy to enhance service delivery and strengthen its financial management.

The Smart Prepaid Water initiative, which was the central focus of the engagement, aims to revolutionize water usage and billing in Botswana. It offers consumers greater control over their water consumption and spending.

However, the ongoing challenge of recovering outstanding debts, especially from large entities like the government, continues to be a significant hurdle for WUC as it strives to maintain financial stability while providing essential water services nationwide.