Going with the flow

Christinah Motlhabane
2 Min Read

“Water is a source of life and no one should ever lack it. It does not give one dignity when they are forced to ask for water from another yard because they do not have a standpipe,” notes Nthinthie Bakaile, the brains behind Christmas Day music show, Taswika Festival.

The former Councillor promised to do whatever it takes to get the water flowing in Makobo, where the festival will be held, as well as Borolong, Jamataka and Natale.

“I am coming to the rescue,” declared Bakaile, who plans to use some of the proceeds from the event to erect standpipes in the four villages.

Speaking at the festival’s launch on Tuesday, the retired politician explained he felt moved to help after learning some community members have gone without water their entire lives as they can’t afford to install standpipes.

“I felt it was critical to address this need for water, as it is used for almost everything, be it washing, drinking, cooking, bathing and watering,” said Bakaile, who served as Councillor for Boikhutso ward in Francistown for one term before losing his seat at last year’s general elections.

Set for Ntswakis Farm, the show includes several big name acts, with South African superstar, Silindlie leading the way.

Local legends Franco and Chokoma are included on the bill, as are Tshepo G, Tse Ditona tsa Kalawa, Beauty Queens, MC Maswe, Monnamogolo wa Thulaganyo just to mention a few.

The festival, which will run through to Boxing Day, caters for both adults and children; gates open at 1000hours, with jumping castles and horse riding some of the activities on offer.

Bakaile closed by assuring patrons of tight security, noting police and security officers will be on duty.

