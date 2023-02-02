Getaway vehicle overturns with stolen meat

A vehicle carrying carcasses of suspected stolen cattle overturned near Polokwe this week following a dramatic police chase.

Superintendent David Ramoseki of Moshupa police confirmed this week that a double cab Nissan Hardbody, flipped on the dirt road at around 4am on Wednesday while the police were in hot pursuit, following a tip-off.

“The police found the Nissan Hardbody vehicle near Polokwe circle on its way from the Kanye direction and they tried to stop it. When the suspects refused to stop, the police followed them till they passed the circle. After the circle the suspects drove p...