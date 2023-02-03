Africa should be neutral over Ukraine war-Spy Chief

The Executive Secretary Ambassador, Zainab Ali Kotoko, of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services in Africa (CISSA) has lambasted warring parties in Ukraine saying those who started the war are now trying to manipulate Africans to take their side.

Addressing journalists jointly with Director General of Intelligence and Security Brigadier (Ret) Peter Magosi in Gaborone on Wednesday, Kotoko said Africa did not play any role in the conflict and subsequent war in Ukraine.

“In diplomacy we do not have permanent friends, we have permanent interests. What is happening in Ukraine is ...