Govt. rejects motion to pay caregivers

WATCH: Assistant Minister of Local Government, Talita Monnakgotla has rejected a motion by Dikgosi calling for an allowance for caregivers of people living with disabilities.

The tribal leaders had unanimously agreed that the caregivers need government support, but the Assistant Minister shot down the motion noting that government was already giving support to families with orphaned children, old aged citizens, vulnerable children and people with disabilities through many other government schemes.

She said people with disabilities need the love and care of family members and that the pro...

