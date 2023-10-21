Game City pageant crowns its inaugural queen

Last night, Utlwanang Matibini, a 27-year-old beauty queen, emerged as the fairest of them all when she was crowned Miss Game City 2023.

Sixteen stunning women graced the runway, exuding glamour and elegance, each vying to leave an indelible impression in the hopes of becoming the very first Miss Game City.

The Miss Game City pageant was a part of a series of events and activities organized by Turnstar Holdings in celebration of the mall’s 21st anniversary.

Themed “Versatile Motswana Woman,” the pageant aimed to discover a queen who could eloquently represent the multifaceted nature of Batswana women.

The newly crowned queen radiated in a full-length orange gown with exquisite, beaded details.

However, it was her performance during the question and answer segment that set her apart and secured her victory.

Kefilwe Gabonakemo and Obakeng Garefane also left a lasting impression, securing the second and third positions, respectively.

The winner received a prize of P35,000, the first runner-up was awarded P23,000, and the third runner-up took home P21,000.