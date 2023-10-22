Israel Ambassador weighs in on the Hamas conflict

THE VOICE TODAY

WATCH: As the humanitarian crisis continues to escalate in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict, we talk to Her Excellency Ofra Farhi- Israel’s non-resident Ambassador to Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe as she sheds light on Israel's position amid calls for an urgent ceasefire by the international community, including Botswana.

