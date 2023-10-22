Israel Ambassador weighs in on the Hamas conflict

WATCH: As the humanitarian crisis continues to escalate in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict, we talk to Her Excellency Ofra Farhi- Israel’s non-resident Ambassador to Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe as she sheds light on Israel's position amid calls for an urgent ceasefire by the international community, including Botswana.
The government of Botswana recently added its voice to the growing chorus of African nations calling for cessation of the Israel-Hamas conflict that has led to loss of innocent civilian lives including hundreds injured and displaced, as well as massive destruction of property.
In a recent press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Botswana has condemned in the strongest terms the continuing attacks and violence on civilian populations by both sides, calling on the belligerent parties to immediately cease hostilities and seek a negotiated settlement through peaceful means.