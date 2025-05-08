Drunken disgrace

Man Allegedly Attacks Aunt with Spade in Alcohol-Fueled Rage

A quiet Sunday night at home turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Molepolole family over the weekend when a drunk relative arrived and allegedly wreaked havoc with a spade.

His judgment clouded by alcohol, Godfrey Batsisi, 34, is said to have erupted in a violent rage when his relatives refused him entry into their home. He allegedly directed his anger towards both property and a family member.

Batsisi reportedly broke down the door, smashed ten windows at the house in the Phuthadikobo ward, and then destroyed several cellphones. His rage seemingly unabated, he allegedly chased his 54-year-old aunt around the house, struck her with the spade, and threatened to kill her. The aunt has since been hospitalized for her injuries.

Arraigned before the Molepolole Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Batsisi faced three charges: threat to kill, malicious damage to property, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Addressing the court, Batsisi attributed his behavior to intoxication, explaining that he lost his temper because he was cold outside and desperately wanted to enter the warm house to sleep off the effects of the alcohol. “I am employed and was scheduled for a trip. I am applying for bail and propose that I return home to discuss this issue with my aunt and purchase replacements for the damaged property. I genuinely don’t know what possessed me; I had consumed some beer,” Batsisi reasoned.

However, his seemingly unremorseful demeanor did not sit well with Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi.

“You threatened to kill your aunt; as if that wasn’t enough, you assaulted her. Even as I look at you now, you appear angry and show no remorse for your actions. What do you expect me to do?” demanded the Magistrate before denying Batsisi bail.

Remanded in custody, Batsisi is scheduled to reappear in court on May 22nd.