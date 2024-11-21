From DJ Booth to TV Stardom

DJ LaTimmy spills on his new love, big dreams and bold moves

Timothy Sabuta, better known as DJ LaTimmy, has been a fixture in Botswana’s entertainment scene for over two decades.

Now, at 40, the electrifying DJ and producer is not only setting stages on fire but is also making waves on the small screen, recently starring in the hit TV show Botshelo jo.

Our reporter TUMISANG DALE RANKOPO caught up with the self proclaimed ‘Monna wa Basadi Botlhe Mo Botswana” backstage at the YAMAS nominee launch- where LaTimmy snagged three nods- to talk about his career, love life, and future dreams.

You’ve been in the music industry for 22 years now, what keeps you going?

It’s all about passion and dedication.

I dropped out of Mater Spei College and quickly realized that without proper qualifications you won’t get a proper job.

So I decided to turn my talent into my career, and I’ve never looked back.

Apart from the drums you play on stage, do you play any other instruments?

I dabble with the keyboard and have been learning to play the guitar behind the scenes.

I am versatile and open to learning anything.

You have a broad music catalogue from your career, what are your top three personal favourite LaTimmy songs and why?

‘Nanzala Vuke’ from 2013 is my favourite followed by ‘My Babe’ which was released in 2012 and ‘Refilwe’ which was released in 2010.

Those were the times when I had the hunger as an artist and created music from a place of passion.

Nowadays people create music just to chase trends.

Wow! I thought you would mention the hit song ‘Dubula’ which featured yourself with HarryCane and Master KG as a highlight.

No. Dubula was riding on a trend wave.

Do you have any upcoming artists that you mentor?

I think 2025 will be the time that I will start full scale mentoring of younger artists.

Right now, I have DJ Guyvos as my protege.

But I want to go across the country looking for talent and share that with Botswana.

We have some amazing talent here!

You play Jomo Morake on ‘Botshelo Jo’. Tell us about that.

The character Jomo is an ex-commando who lost his way and was forced to leave Botswana and is now trying to find his way back to his normal life at home.

Since he finds it difficult, he uses his talent of stealing in combination with his ex-commando skills to make a living.

Interesting, how did you get into acting?

I have loved acting since my school days.

We had a traditional dance and drama group that I was a part of, so I learned to act from there.

Additionally, I love movies, action movies in particular.

My influences are Jean Claude van Damme, Arnold Schwarzengger, Jacke Chan and Bruce Lee.

Although I never liked theatre and screaming in front of live audiences but when I got the opportunity to act on Botshelo Jo I was open to learning.

The rest is history.

Music or acting- which is your first love?

Definitely music.

I believe with music I am 80% perfect, while with acting I am at 20%.

I have not done enough broad roles, so I need to explore more in order to grow.

I am still focused on one character because I am learning on the job.

You mentioned you didn’t like theatre performance, but you are known for your on-stage performances. How would you describe your performance style and how do you prepare?

Exactly! But when I DJ it is easier for me to perform theatre through deejaying.

My style is crowd engagement.

I am inspired by dancehall Djs and how they introduce songs.

I learned that I could create stories as part of my performance to bring something unique.

Some say your performances are quite controversial. Particularly an explicit segment of your performance with the use of profanity. What is your take on those remarks?

They say “Pina ga ena bosekelo.” You cannot limit creativity because we grew up listening to international music that is uncensored.

What I use here is Setswana and if you research the song, it is not insulting, it is just something people do not like.

They may not like to be called a certain word, but it is not meant as an insult when I perform it.

It is about what the crowd and I are doing at a particular time where we are.

Do you have different styles of performance for different audiences?

There is a performance for festivals, for picnics, family fun days and for corporate events.

The segment you are speaking about is for when we are at festivals.

Allow me to pry into your personal life. You recently got engaged, who is the lucky lady and what are the wedding plans?

Her name is Katlego Palesa Bakane.

For now, we are waiting for the parents to finish their agreements but for sure in 2025 a wedding is on the cards.

You will definitely be in vited (laughs)

How did you two meet?

It’s a long story.

I would reserve that for the right time to tell our story together.

This is your second go at marriage. Are there any lessons you are carrying into your new relationship?

I think in the past I was metaphorically shooting a celebrity magazine.

We learn as we grow.

But now I understand that different people will always have opinions on how you should handle your marriage.

When you deal with a new person you have to learn and accept their flaws.

What do you have to say to your adoring ladies that have a crush on you?

Hang in there.

A crush is just a crush.

If it helps you sleep at night just hold on to that crush.

There is a brand-new government in power now. What are your thoughts on the historic changes?

I grew up and lived under the template of the previous party.

As I grew up, I realized that certain things are not handled well.

Wrong affiliations can lead to certain steps being taken against you especially for artists.

With this new government, President Duma Boko gives us freedom of speech and expression.

He teaches us the law every time he speaks publicly, he educates us.

I realize that we were not living freely.

I am hopeful for the best.

I see the light at the end of the tunnel.

What do you hope will change for local artists in this new government?

Well, I turn 41 years old next week, so I believe my generation of artists have a responsibility to open doors for the upcoming artists.

This government will serve a new generation of talent more than mine.

Unfortunately, our time has passed.

But with this government we need to open doors and create new legends and guide them.

I am ready to benefit from the corporate market now and move on from festivals to allow younger artists to touch those stages.

Back to the music, are you releasing anything soon?

I have been dropping a lot of music it’s just that we are having trouble with digital marketing because that is the platform mostly used by artists.

But I have music coming soon and projects in the works.

Thank God it’s Friday, what’s for the weekend?

I will be home.

I have started only doing events when necessary.

If you notice I only perform at well-organized events to protect the brand.

The brand does not need to be everywhere or to be distorted.

It has to be protected and nurtured.