Friends no more

BDP Allies Clash Over Land Dispute

Once united by their shared political affiliation within the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), the relationship between prominent members Prophet Thato Elias and Judge Sango has fractured over a contentious piece of prime land.

This bitter dispute between the high-profile pair, with neither willing to concede, culminated in a hearing at the Maun High Court on Wednesday.

At the heart of the legal battle lies a ploughing field situated in the Matsaudi area, a location just outside the popular tourist town along the Shorobe-Khwai road.

Prophet Elias, a former BDP parliamentary candidate for Maun West, firmly asserts that the land is the property of Matsaudi Game Farm, a company where he holds a significant share.

Conversely, Sango maintains that he is developing the plot on behalf of an individual named Seboko, whom he claims inherited the field and is its rightful owner.

“The land in question belongs to Matsaudi Farm; they possess the land rights as evidenced by a title deed,” argued Elias’ attorney, Kebonye Kebonyemodisa. The legal representative insists that Sango, who also serves as the BDP’s North West Regional Chairperson, has no legitimate claim to the disputed property.

“All he has to present is a recent application for inheritance, which is currently under consideration by the land board,” Kebonyemodisa further stated.

According to reports, Seboko’s application asserts a pre-existing customary right to the field.

“The application was submitted recently because its consideration by the land board was deferred until this month [April],” Kebonyemodisa clarified.

It is understood that Matsaudi Game Farm acquired several ploughing fields in the vicinity for expansion purposes in 2013, including the land now in dispute.

The tension between the two BDP associates reportedly surfaced in February of this year when Elias accused Sango of undertaking unauthorized developments on the property.

Subsequently, Elias filed an application with the High Court seeking Sango’s eviction from the land, a matter that has yet to be addressed in court.

The conflict escalated in early April when the two Democrats allegedly nearly engaged in a physical altercation after encountering each other at the field, where both appeared to be planning construction.

Sources indicate that Elias, fearing a physical attack, left the scene and subsequently reported Sango to the police.

In response, Sango filed an urgent application requesting the court to prevent Elias or Matsaudi Farm from carrying out any developments on the contested land and to bar them from accessing it until the ownership issue is resolved.

Sango is being represented by Martin Dingake.