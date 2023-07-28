Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Fraternisation remains a concern at BDF- Mophuting

By

Published

WATCH: Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Deputy Commander, Major General Mpho Mophuting, has told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the BDF Act strictly prohibits fraternization in the army, yet there are cases of male soldiers killing their junior army partners. On other issues he said the country's borderlines are protected and that residents of villages […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

News

Military veterans demand pension

WATCH: A battalion of about 2 600 retired Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldiers have approached the High Court seeking approximately P1 Billion worth of...

21/11/2022

News

Corruption busters urged to take active PAC role

WATCH: As corruption continues to stall development projects across the African continent, there are suggestions that anti-corruption agencies should form part of the Public...

28/10/2022
Soldiering on in the dark Soldiering on in the dark

News

Soldiering on in the dark

BDF Donga camp's week of darkness There's no urgency because all senior officers are powered by the only working standby generator in the camp,...

12/07/2022

Latest News

Prostitutes invade BDF

Sex workers flood soldiers camp in Mozambique Deployed deep in Mozambique, on a mission to help free the country from the threat of extremists,...

01/05/2022
Testing times Testing times

Entertainment

Testing times

BEPA plead for partial re-opening despite Covid-19 spike In terms of timing, the moment was hardly ideal! Despite a recent Covid-19 spike pushing the...

06/07/2021
An ex-soldier's war cry An ex-soldier's war cry

Latest News

An ex-soldier’s war cry

Veterans accuse BDF of neglect Having given the best years of their lives to serve the country, a growing number of retired Botswana Defence...

01/06/2021
BDF faces P3m lawsuit BDF faces P3m lawsuit

Latest News

BDF faces P3m lawsuit

I feel neglected- Retired Soldier An ex-soldier has threatened to haul Botswana Defence Force (BDF) before the courts if they do not meet his...

25/05/2021
It's Over It's Over

Latest News

It’s Over

BDF's head of MI's marriage ends in bitter divorce Botswana Defence Force Head of Military Intelligence, Brigadier Modise Tlhage will have details of his...

23/09/2020
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.