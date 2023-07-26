Connect with us

Lured to her grave

By

Published

Lured to her grave
HAPPIER TIMES : Same and Shower

BDF murder victim's boyfriend speaks out Shower Motlhagodi (29), the apparent boyfriend of Same Moapare (26) who was killed in the Village Garrison double murder incident on Monday, says the accused Botswana Defence Force Captain, Mogomotsi Sepopa (35), lured Moapare to his home by claiming that he wanted to pay off a debt he owed […]

