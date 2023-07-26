Lured to her grave

BDF murder victim's boyfriend speaks out Shower Motlhagodi (29), the apparent boyfriend of Same Moapare (26) who was killed in the Village Garrison double murder incident on Monday, says the accused Botswana Defence Force Captain, Mogomotsi Sepopa (35), lured Moapare to his home by claiming that he wanted to pay off a debt he owed […]
In this article:Bogolo Senwamadi Sepopa, Botswana Defence Force Captain, Extension II Magistrates Court, Mogomotsi Sepopa, Molepolole, Same One Moapare, Shower Motlhagodi, Village Garrison double murder
