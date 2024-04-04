Finaly buried but....

Bakhwe family not happy with for being denied access to ancestral burial site.

A family in Letlhakane has expressed their displeasure with the village authority for denying them the right to bury their loved one at what they term an ancestral burial site.

The two families of Xakakaa and Gakeabonewa from Ditaawana ward had planned to bury the old woman Gonnetsemang Xakakaa at their ancestral cemetery but were stopped dead on their tracks.

“Our last burial there was in 2022, when we laid to rest Goneetswemang Kebakae,” said Lesitamang Gakeabonewa.

The family was ordered by the District Commissioner’s Office not to use the grave yard as it is not gazetted.

There are only two gazetted burial sites in the diamond mining town.

The 84 year old Xakakaa died on 21st March and was laid to rest on 27th March after a brief stand off with the DC, a situation that had to be defused by the police.

While the family eventually yielded to authority, they however told The Voice that their rights were trampled upon.

“It is surprising to hear authorities saying they didn’t know we were still using this burial site. We’re unhappy,” said Gakeabonewa.

“Re tswa go latha mmangwane” (We just threw away our aunt),” Gakeabonewa meekly added.

The heartbroken lady said it is disheartening that all over the country Bakhwe always have to leave ancestral burial sites which means a lot to them.

“We respect and can’t fight with government, but we’re not happy,” she said defeatedly.

Human Rights activist and Botswana Khweedom Council Spokesperson Banyatsi Salutu told The Voice that the decision to disbar the burial is consistent with government’s general attitude towards Bakhwe.

“There was nothing on paper, just an order from. Don’t you need a court order to stop a burial?” he asked rhetorically.

“You can’t do that to any other tribe. Everyone in this country is allowed to bury their loved ones in a dignified manner according to their traditions, some even bury in their homes, but when it comes to Bakhwe they are being chased away by the police,” lamented Salutu.

“That was not a burial. The old woman was thrown away, far from his own people,” fired Salutu.

Attempts to speak to the DC Motshwariemang Matseka were unsuccessful as his phone rang unanswered.

He was also yet to respond to a text message sent to him.

The Botswana government has been under the spotlight in a matter involving a Central Kalahari Game Reserve native Gaoberekwe Pitseng whom the government barred his family from burying him in the game reserve.

Pitseng who died on Christmas Eve in 2021 is yet to be buried.