Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Dr Tshube and children laid to rest

By

Published

LAID TO REST: Dr Tshube

Dr Mellus Tshube was laid to rest- together with his two children, amid emotional scenes as friends and relatives joined the bereaved family at the Old Apostolic Church in Gaborone’s Block 10 suburbs, before the burial at Phomolong cemetery over the weekend.
The youthful doctor reportedly killed his children before taking his own life following a marital feud in a tragedy that dropped jaws, becoming a subject of social media and public discourse last week.
A memorial service was held on Friday but Saturday morning was a  ‘No Media’ event for pre-funeral service at Block 10, before proceeding...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.