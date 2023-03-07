Dr Tshube and children laid to rest

Dr Mellus Tshube was laid to rest- together with his two children, amid emotional scenes as friends and relatives joined the bereaved family at the Old Apostolic Church in Gaborone’s Block 10 suburbs, before the burial at Phomolong cemetery over the weekend.

The youthful doctor reportedly killed his children before taking his own life following a marital feud in a tragedy that dropped jaws, becoming a subject of social media and public discourse last week.

A memorial service was held on Friday but Saturday morning was a ‘No Media’ event for pre-funeral service at Block 10, before proceeding...