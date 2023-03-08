OLDM drill future girl engineers

Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) and Jwaneng Mine held a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) workshops for female Junior Secondary students designed to create awareness on the importance of STEM subjects.

The annual workshop also provide students with practical tools and routes to accessing engineering and technology careers.

At least 200 and 150 students graced the workshops in Jwaneng and Orapa respectively.

These workshops are part of the Girl in Engineering (GirlEng) programme sponsored by Debswana, De Beers and South African Based Non-Governmental Organisa...