Taking IDM to the top

Meet the boss

Established in 1974, Institute of Development Management (IDM) owes its existence to three famous leaders: Botswana’s founding President, Sir Seretse Khama, Lesotho’s King Moshoeshoe II and King Sobhuza II of Eswatini.

49 years later and the institute has evolved beyond all expectations.

A big player in the education and training industry, IDM boasts an impressive alumni that dominates high positions in both government and the private sector.

Taking us back to school, we meet Eswatini national, Samkelo Lushaba, who was appointed IDM Regional Director and Chief Execu...