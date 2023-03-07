Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Taking IDM to the top

By

Published

Time for textiles
THE BOSS: Samkelo Lushaba

Meet the boss

Established in 1974, Institute of Development Management (IDM) owes its existence to three famous leaders: Botswana’s founding President, Sir Seretse Khama, Lesotho’s King Moshoeshoe II and King Sobhuza II of Eswatini.

49 years later and the institute has evolved beyond all expectations.

A big player in the education and training industry, IDM boasts an impressive alumni that dominates high positions in both government and the private sector.

Taking us back to school, we meet Eswatini national, Samkelo Lushaba, who was appointed IDM Regional Director and Chief Execu...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

From the boardroom to the bedroom From the boardroom to the bedroom

News

From the boardroom to the bedroom

BTC executives caught in sex scandal resign Two Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) Executives embroiled in a sex scandal that tarnished the telecommunications brand badly...

8 hours ago
Time for textiles Time for textiles

Business

Time for textiles

Forgotten sector in the limelight as govt pledges support Minister of Trade and Industry, Mmusi Kgafela has given the textile industry a boot up...

1 day ago
FCC to evict traders from central market FCC to evict traders from central market

News

FCC to evict traders from central market

Minister Autlwetse not aware of looming eviction Minister of Local Government Kgotla Autlwetse has professed ignorance of plans by the City of Francistown to...

1 day ago
Analysts doubt use of omang for border crossing Analysts doubt use of omang for border crossing

Politics

Analysts doubt use of omang for border crossing

The use of IDs may well make it easier for criminals to move between Botswana and Namibia- Sennye Government of Botswana recently signed a...

1 day ago
Ready for the wild Ready for the wild

Latest News

Ready for the wild

Wilderness Safaris holds refresher course for guides In its continued efforts to produce world-class guides, recently-rebranded Wilderness Safaris Botswana are conducting a refresher course...

28/02/2023
Minergy on a mission Minergy on a mission

Business

Minergy on a mission

Demand for the black rock keeps burning After a bright 2022, Minergy are confident the good times will carry on this year as their...

28/02/2023
A genius from the streets A genius from the streets

News

A genius from the streets

FSS top achiever, a future Botswana President "There's no hurry. I've so much time to think about what I want to do with my...

28/02/2023
No night duty allowance for permanent ambulance drivers No night duty allowance for permanent ambulance drivers

News

No night duty allowance for permanent ambulance drivers

Former Nyangabgwe hospital drivers lose court case About 21 litigants previously employed as ambulance drivers at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital have lost their case at...

28/02/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.