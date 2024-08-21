Dogs kill owner

A 29-year-old man in Jwaneng was reportedly mauled to death by two dogs, his own Boer Bull and a neighbour’s Rhodesian Ridgeback at his yard on Friday night (August 9th).

The owner of the Ridgeback reported the incident to the police after he was awakened by another neighbour who discovered the deceased lying motionless naked with bruises and scratches all over the body and his clothes torn apart.

Jwaneng police station commander, Superintendent Thuso Basuti, confirmed the horrific death incident.

“We received a report that the man is suspected to have been killed by the dogs since he had dog bites. We have ordered a postmortem to confirm the cause of death,” said Superintendent Basuti.

Basuti further revealed that the man lived with his children, but during the incident, he was home alone.

“We were told that the man has a dog, and his neighbour also has one..During the fateful night, the neighbour’s dog jumped to the deceased yard,” explained the police officer.