All hail team Botswana!

Olympians return to heroes welcome

On Tuesday afternoon (August 13th), Botswana’s returning Olympians arrived home to a heroes’ welcome, the likes of which the country has never seen before.

Upon landing at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, Team BW were met by President Mokgweetsi Masisi and several government Ministers.

That was just the start.

Clad in blue, black and white attire and waving Botswana flags, thousands thronged the airport and lined the streets of Gaborone to get a glimpse of their heroes, as they journeyed by motorcade, through the capital to a buzzing National Stadium.

It was a fitting and well-deserved reception for warriors who fought bravely for the national flag and did not only go to Paris to add numbers but to compete.

Team Botswana, which comprised of 14 athletes, being 12 from athletics and two from swimming, brought back two beautiful medals, a first ever gold from the sensational Letsile Tebogo, and a shining silver from the men’s 400m relays.

Although the country has medalled at the Olympics twice before, Nijel Amos in 2012 and the men’s ever-reliable 4x400m team in 2021, the reaction was muted compared to this.

It has never happened for the head of state to declare a half-day holiday, twice in the space of five days, to celebrate sports icons and even attend the ceremony to receive the athletes.

With the National Stadium heaving to capacity, many had to be turned away, hundreds choosing to stick around the field in awe and excitement as events unfolded inside.

What a time to be alive!