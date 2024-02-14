Dog-eat-dog in security sector

Govt’ accused of double standards in security regulation

A recent decision by the Ministry of Defense to suspend 11 licenses for private security companies has sparked criticism from some players in the industry, accusing the government of a witch-hunt.

Samuel Kealotswe, Chairman of the Private Security Companies Association, argued in an interview this week that the Government has declared war on private security companies while, on the other hand, it breaks the very laws it created.

He emphasized that although the government has a policy to outsource security services, some ministries are employing individuals as security guards. “Some of them are not uniformed, not licensed by anybody, and they earn huge salaries between P6000 to P12000 per month,” he stated. Kealotswe also criticized government officials for inspecting guards without the companies’ knowledge and imposing fines for non-compliance.

He claimed that out of close to 5000 security companies in the country, only less than 200 are subjected to routine inspections and heavy penalties.

Kealotswe highlighted instances where district councils engaged companies that do not meet Public Procurement Authority (PPA) requirements, affecting the remuneration of guards.

In response to the criticism, Assistant Commissioner Ikwatlhaeng Bagopi, Chairman of the Private Security Licensing Board, confirmed that 11 licenses were suspended for three months, with eight remaining suspended.

He stated that the companies failed to pay employees’ wages and terminal benefits, a matter under the jurisdiction of the Department of Labour and Social Security.

Bagopi indicated that the Board can suspend a license for non-compliance with legally binding decisions from the Department of Labour or a Court of Law.

Kealotswe argued that many cases of late payment result from the breakdown of the Government Accounting and Budgeting System (GABS), leading to up to three months’ delay in wage payments.

He criticized the government for punishing companies that follow the law and questioned the lack of progress following a joint benchmarking tour with private security companies in South Africa three years ago.

Bagopi mentioned that the Board is developing various standards and guidelines for a more professional way of operating.

He added that a new digitalized system of license registration is in the final stages, with the registration of security personnel set to commence this year.