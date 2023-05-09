Diamond glitter for Mmatshumu

Mmatshumu Primary School in the Boteti region received a shot in the arm last Friday, courtesy of Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) Engineering Department Employees.

and their business partner, Edwaleni Holdings.

As part of the Debswana Citizen Economic Programme (CEEP), the employees handed over equipment worth P123, 977.60 to the school, which comprised 140 chairs, 140 desks, football and volleyball kits for both boys and girls.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Senior Engineering Manager Lefoko Sethoko, said the OLDM General Manager Mogakolodi Maoketsa encourages mine depa...