CEDA ploughs P114m into Mosisedi

CEDA has invested a total of P114 million on its partnership with the Mosisedi Commercial Farmers Association since 2014.

Speaking during the Mosisedi Harvest Day over the weekend, CEDA’s Chief Executive Officer, Thabo Thamane said that his organisation has donated P114 million in farms within the Mosisedi Cluster through 73 loans to 17 farmers.

“Through all the challenges that these farmers have been, their resilience has seen them paying back P45.7 million of the loaned money which translates to 40 % of the invested value.”

The CEDA boss added that through their repayment the farmer...