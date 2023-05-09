Forbes delegate tortured by police

What was supposed to be an insightful and enjoyable excursion to Botswana for the Forbes tour ended bitterly for South African based entrepreneur Bheki Kunene who was apparently detained and horrendously tortured by Broadhurst Police Officers recently.

The 34-year-old businessman claims that the Police brutality he suffered has left him with a fractured skull, retinal detachment and a damaged ear drum.

According to Kunene, he visited a BBS Liquor store that evening to purchase some late night snacks when his card declined. “I was manhandled and thrown out of the store as they said it was...