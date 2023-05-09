Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Forbes delegate tortured by police

*Freed by President Masisi

By

Published

TORTURED: Kunene (INSET AND RIGHT) apparently suffered retinal detachment

What was supposed to be an insightful and enjoyable excursion to Botswana for the Forbes tour ended bitterly for South African based entrepreneur Bheki Kunene who was apparently detained and horrendously tortured by Broadhurst Police Officers recently.

The 34-year-old businessman claims that the Police brutality he suffered has left him with a fractured skull, retinal detachment and a damaged ear drum.

According to Kunene, he visited a BBS Liquor store that evening to purchase some late night snacks when his card declined. “I was manhandled and thrown out of the store as they said it was...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.