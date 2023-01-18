Death in a hotel room

Businessman helping police with investigations of lover's death

A night of romance and sex with a gay lover went terribly wrong for one Stephanus Holtzhausen who is now helping the police with death incident investigations.

It is alleged that Holtzhausen, a businessman from Lobatse had booked accommodation at an upmarket CBD Hotel to spend a night with Thabang Gobonwang only for Gobonwang to wind up dead on the couch in the morning.

According to a report filed by the businessman with the police, Gobonwang arrived at around 1900 hours at the hotel room and he complained that he was n...