News

Death in a hotel room

By

Published

DECEASED: Gobonwang

Businessman helping police with investigations of lover's death

A night of romance and sex with a gay lover went terribly wrong for one Stephanus Holtzhausen who is now helping the police with death incident investigations.

It is alleged that Holtzhausen, a businessman from Lobatse had booked accommodation at an upmarket CBD Hotel to spend a night with Thabang Gobonwang only for Gobonwang to wind up dead on the couch in the morning.

According to a report filed by the businessman with the police, Gobonwang arrived at around 1900 hours at the hotel room and he complained that he was n...

