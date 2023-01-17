Botswana invest $2.7 million in Africa50

Government of Botswana has committed an amount of $2.7 million(Approximately P33.5 million) as an investment in Africa50 to become a country shareholder.

However, the agreement will not only be about Botswana enjoying dividends but there will be cooperation with regards to funding of projects in a public private partnership (PPP) model. The partnership between Botswana and Africa50 has been seen as a commitment by government to pursue and ensure sustainable economic development.

Africa50 was established to help bridge Africa's infrastructure funding gap by facilitating project ...