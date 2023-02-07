Han C ‘Peps up’ for V-day

'Pepetetsa' talks TikTok by storm

Han C has dropped another banger – the early signs are it might just be his best yet!

Set for official release on 1st February, ‘Pepetetsa's’ has already made a massive mark on BW TikTok, with a sample of the single clocking over 140 million views within a week.

The staggering numbers are going up by the hour as the feel-good love tune continues to feel the love online.

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching (14 February for all the forgetful boyfriends out there), Han C is once again right on the money with his timing.

“In consideration of Feb...