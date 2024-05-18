Cops nab suspected car thief filling up at station

A suspected car thief found himself caught in the police’s headlights after the Honda Fit he allegedly stole ran out of petrol.

26-year-old Zimbabwean native, Samson Moyo, and a second man still on the run, are said to have hot-wired the vehicle from a yard in Goshwe village on Thursday night (May 09, 2024).

However, the two thieves had not driven far when their freshly-acquired transport ground to a halt, the petrol gauge showing the tank was completely empty!

Not willing to give-up on their new wheels, the duo reportedly left the car in the bush, before heading to nearby Tutume to buy petrol at daybreak the following morning.

While they were filling their jerry cans, the pair were spotted by the police. Aware a car had been stolen in the area, the cops approached the two men for a quick word; one fled the scene while Moyo was arrested.

He appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Monday (May 06, 2024), where he was charged with one count of stealing a motor vehicle as well as being in the country illegally.

Deemed a flight risk, despite protesting his innocence, Moyo saw his hopes of instant freedom receive the red light. Remanded in custody, he returns to court on 4 June – providing, of course, the police van escorting him doesn’t run out of petrol!