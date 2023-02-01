Child-neglect mother breaks down in court

A youthful mother who could not get a relative to sign for her bail, broke down in tears before a Molepolole Magistrates’ court praying for court to vary her bail conditions to be allowed to sign for herself.

33- year-old Gofaone Korae who is facing a charge of neglect of children has been in custody since September 22nd last year.

State prosecutor, Inspector Thema Marumolo, opposed Korae’s plea, noting that she was an elusive character who could not be trusted.

“The accused abandoned her children for so long staying in Gaborone and she was very difficult to find. She cannot be truste...