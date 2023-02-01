Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tragedy

By

Published

Tragedy
R.I.P: Tobokane Galesiame

Man dies from heart attack in clash with govt over land rights

The people of Metsiaela squatter camp in Letlhakane are mourning the death of a 65-year-old man who collapsed and died after the Land Board allocated his plot to someone else.

The Khwedom Council, an NGO that fights for the rights of Basarwa, is currently up in arms with the Ngwato Land Board over the old man’s unprecedented death, saying that had the Land Board not made such a decision, he would still be alive.

The deceased, Tobokane Galesiame, was among a group of Basarwa known as Bakhwe who were relocated from Orapa a...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Dancing in the cold Dancing in the cold

News

Trying new things

*A life of hustle and adventure south of the border

17/01/2023
Back from the dead Back from the dead

Business

Back from the dead

*Smart Mining to breathe new life into Damtshaa

06/12/2022
Living for livestock Living for livestock

Business

Living for livestock

Lending farmers a helping hand In Botswana, owning livestock has long been a deep held ambition for many locals. Indeed, in recent years, interest...

06/12/2022
Raised by a carton of chibuku Raised by a carton of chibuku

News

Raised by a carton of chibuku

The remarkable rise of the Mahube Empire In the early 80s, Tipson Ndiyapo Mahube was a Marketing Manager at Shell Oil Botswana, traversing the...

29/11/2022

Business

Teemane mall adds new sparkle to Letlhakane

300 permanent jobs created as P140 million mall opens The first ever mall in the diamond rich Boteti District was officially opened in Letlhakane...

29/11/2022
An appetite for oil An appetite for oil

Business

An appetite for oil

*BOL/Debswana deal to create new opportunities

15/11/2022
Mopipi drowning in thirst Mopipi drowning in thirst

News

Mopipi drowning in thirst

Leaking pipeline leaves villagers in desperate need of water Residents of Mopipi village in the Boteti West have been battling with acute shortage of...

08/11/2022
Living the diamond dream Living the diamond dream

Business

Living the diamond dream

OLDM gives disabled students reason to smile Saturday was a day of smiles in Rakops as Orapa Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) brought a...

01/11/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.