Man dies from heart attack in clash with govt over land rights

The people of Metsiaela squatter camp in Letlhakane are mourning the death of a 65-year-old man who collapsed and died after the Land Board allocated his plot to someone else.

The Khwedom Council, an NGO that fights for the rights of Basarwa, is currently up in arms with the Ngwato Land Board over the old man’s unprecedented death, saying that had the Land Board not made such a decision, he would still be alive.

The deceased, Tobokane Galesiame, was among a group of Basarwa known as Bakhwe who were relocated from Orapa a...