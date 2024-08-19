Celeb Edition with Mma Oshima

Three years after dropping her debut single, Mma Oshima has made her mark on the local Traditional music scene, bringing a new spark to the genre and gaining over 62, 000 Facebook followers in the process.

Famous for her energetic dance moves and motivational lyrics, the ever-smiling Tonota songstress prides herself on putting on a show, often performing in either Zulu culture wear, or hosanna and tsutsube attire.

The mother-of-two, real name, Oratile Ratie Setimela, is also a model, who some Voice readers might recognize from her appearances on Page 3.

This year, Mma Oshima was selected as a top 20 upcoming artist by the Department of Broadcasting Services during their national road show, eventually finishing in 10th position.

We catch up with the bubbly beauty fresh from dropping a new single…

Why the name Mma Oshima?

Mma Oshima is a beautiful defined lady staying in Tonota, quality ya bakhurutshi ba bina phohu.

I was given this name by Malome Biki, my mentor and producer.

The name was chosen by him because before I started singing alone, I was his backing vocalist and dancer and one of his songs that I backed for was about Oshima.

He then started calling me Oshima and I loved it too.

When I went solo, I decided to use it.

Tell us about your time in music.

I joined back in 2019 when I was a backing vocalist and dancer for Malome Biki.

But I loved traditional songs when I was still in primary school.

In 2021, I released a single called ‘Ke apeile ka sopo’ which made it easier for me to penetrate in the music industry.

In 2022, I released an album called ‘Phetiriki’ and in 2023 I came up with a second album, ‘Thokolosi tsa matsale’.

They are both playing mostly on RB1 and RB2.

Who is Phetiriki, you’re always posting about him on Facebook?

Phetiriki is my man, my king since I am ‘khumagadi ya kgosing’ (king’s wife).

He is the man behind my cameras, my work and everything that I do.

He is my secret weapon, and I am scared to reveal him as women might snatch him from me.

People have to know that Mma Oshima is happily in love.

Well he’s a lucky guy whoever he is! Now, let’s talk about your new single, what’s it about?

‘Kwakwabidi’ means a strong, bold woman who does not fear anything.

It was recorded in June and released last month.

It’s an educative song that teaches women to stand up for themselves.

They have to be confident enough to defend themselves.

It is a song that boosts women self-esteem.

Why did you opt for traditional music?

As I mentioned, I loved traditional music at a young age and I was a great dancer.

Malome Biki made me join music after he realised my talent of singing – that time I was more into dancing than singing.

He then recorded one song for me, to see if I can make it or not and guess what, the song did wonders.

I am now an artist with more than 60k followers!

Who are your role models in music?

I adore Culture Spears, Charma Girl, Maxy Khoisan, Mma Ausi and my queen, Slizer 1 Time.

They now support me so much, more especially Charma Girl.

What challenges do you come across most often in the entertainment industry?

There are lots of challenges; some legends instead of supporting us as upcoming artists they bad-mouth us when they meet clients.

Sometimes we are booked, and the clients provide poor sound deliberately, so the performance looks bad.

Other clients do not pay on time or according to our agreements.

Sometimes bookings get cancelled with no explanations.

The music industry is not for the faint hearted.

We go through a lot.

It needs someone who is focused!

What’s the saddest thing that’s happened to you while on stage?

It was when I was performing and one of the night crawlers threw a bottle on the stage.

Luckily it did not hurt anyone.

Do you still model?

Yes I do and I really want to appear on the famous Page 3 again, please make it happen…

Five things people don’t know about you?